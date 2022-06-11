UNM

U:NIUM utilizes blockchain technology to give digital assets a separate and unique recognition value, unlike existing virtual assets, and utilizes NFT, which is characterized by non-interchangeability based on influencers and artists. U:NIUM aims to provide an ecosystem where influencers and their fans can exchange and communicate by providing an NFT platform that can trade with various content.

NameUNM

RankNo.7433

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High127.36840951818394,2022-06-11

Lowest Price0.015000124738690163,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

