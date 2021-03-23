TLOS

Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.

NameTLOS

RankNo.756

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.95%

Circulation Supply445,250,982.86810005

Max Supply0

Total Supply465,250,982.8694

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-03-23 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4287062007591227,2022-02-07

Lowest Price0.00975328,2020-12-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

