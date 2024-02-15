TBC

TBC is the smart contract layer of Bitcoin and also is the creator of the Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) and has implemented a more scalable BTC layer2 solution based on BVM.

NameTBC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply10,630,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply142,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2024-02-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTBC

IntroductionTBC is the smart contract layer of Bitcoin and also is the creator of the Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) and has implemented a more scalable BTC layer2 solution based on BVM.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.