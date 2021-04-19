SYL

The myDid application is specifically designed for creating and managing decentralized digital identities. The "Community Studio" of myDid enhances this offering by allowing the management of communities, as well as the creation and distribution of badges, thereby facilitating the recognition of skills and individual contributions. Together, these tools constitute a complete ecosystem for digital identity management.

NameSYL

RankNo.1930

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply7,728,437,006.830085

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,819,130,576

Circulation Rate0.7728%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01341343,2021-04-19

Lowest Price0.0000911684627821,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

