SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NameSUI

RankNo.11

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0035%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)36,49%

Circulation Supply3 338 327 017,9116654

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.3338%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainSUI

