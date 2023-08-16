SPX

SPX6900 is a parody memecoin inspired by the iconic S&P 500, the go-to stock market index. It offers a satirical twist on established financial systems. It's built around the idea that 6900 is a "bigger number" than 500, humorously suggesting that SPX6900 holds more value or significance than the S&P 500 index.

NameSPX

RankNo.86

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.60%

Circulation Supply930,993,090.07

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply930,993,090.07

Circulation Rate0.9309%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7673256366431747,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.000002634158164523,2023-08-16

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SPX/USDC
SPX6900
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SPX)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
SPX/USDC
SPX6900
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SPX)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
