SPK

Spark is an ONCHAIN CAPITAL ALLOCATOR focused on providing innovative savings returns, offering competitive stablecoin yields. Spark oversees $3.95bn+ liquidity and generates $180.4m+ in annualized revenue by deploying and managing capital in DeFi. Spark powers DeFi with its three components, SparkLend, Spark Savings, and the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL).

NameSPK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSpark is an ONCHAIN CAPITAL ALLOCATOR focused on providing innovative savings returns, offering competitive stablecoin yields. Spark oversees $3.95bn+ liquidity and generates $180.4m+ in annualized revenue by deploying and managing capital in DeFi. Spark powers DeFi with its three components, SparkLend, Spark Savings, and the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.