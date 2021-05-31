SLIM

Solanium is an all-in-one platform for the Solana blockchain. Featuring a launchpad, decentralized trading, governance and staking.

NameSLIM

RankNo.1347

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.32%

Circulation Supply100,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-05-31 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.7004407939313,2021-09-15

Lowest Price0.01995524978345313,2022-12-29

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSolanium is an all-in-one platform for the Solana blockchain. Featuring a launchpad, decentralized trading, governance and staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.