SANTOS

The Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all Santos FC supporters. The token empowers Santos FC fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.

NameSANTOS

RankNo.775

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)47.05%

Circulation Supply10,646,061.291549

Max Supply30,000,000

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3548%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High28.60482421951988,2021-12-01

Lowest Price1.214084958845856,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

