PZP

PlayZap Game is a skill-based competitive gaming platform focused on mainstream causal gamers on mobile. Platform is built on blockchain technology with a sustainable token economy and powered by native $PZP token. With 1.3M+ active wallets, 3M+ onchain transaction, playzap is leading mobile focused gamefi platform.

NamePZP

RankNo.1807

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.47%

Circulation Supply84,495,698

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply144,899,999

Circulation Rate0.5633%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6022658818053047,2023-11-12

Lowest Price0.005804200578816588,2024-10-16

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionPlayZap Game is a skill-based competitive gaming platform focused on mainstream causal gamers on mobile. Platform is built on blockchain technology with a sustainable token economy and powered by native $PZP token. With 1.3M+ active wallets, 3M+ onchain transaction, playzap is leading mobile focused gamefi platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.