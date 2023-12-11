PROPS

Propbase, a tokenized real estate investment marketplace in South East Asia, allows you to invest in high quality resilient real estate assets for as little as $100 with fractional ownership, earn rental yield, and sell whenever you like from anywhere. $PROPS is our native utility token that powers the propbase ecosystem

NamePROPS

RankNo.1002

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.67%

Circulation Supply411,684,399.5015458

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.343%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2718274596699227,2024-04-05

Lowest Price0.014981776422742052,2023-12-11

Public BlockchainAPTOS

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

