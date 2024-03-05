ORDS

A groundbreaking protocol set to redefine liquidity dynamics on Bitcoin's native layer through the innovative fusion of the BRC-20 standard and Ordinals.

NameORDS

RankNo.3680

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply997,946,161.63

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2816406935849674,2024-03-05

Lowest Price0.000485302953109997,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionA groundbreaking protocol set to redefine liquidity dynamics on Bitcoin's native layer through the innovative fusion of the BRC-20 standard and Ordinals.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ORDS/USDT
Ordiswap
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ORDS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ORDS/USDT
Ordiswap
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ORDS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...