NGL

Gold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate.

NameNGL

RankNo.4156

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply54,889,138

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.18414851647274,2021-12-03

Lowest Price0.01224720397782167,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.