KINIC

Kinic is a DAO focused on the progression of on-chain artificial intelligence, search technologies, and portable 'AI'. Kinic initially debuted as a winner in the global SuperNova Hackathon. It later transformed into an SNS DAO, with the singular mission of tamperproof AI. Starting as a simple web3 indexer and search engine, it has since evolved into a suite of tools for on-chain search, LLM, and other tamperproof models and vector databases. Anyone can log into the Kinic UI and deploy their own 100% on-chain vector database and select from local or on-chain AI models. The merging of advanced cryptography such as zero-knowledge proofs & chain-key cryptography, with portable AI models will allow for multitudes of use-cases.

NameKINIC

RankNo.1570

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.13%

Circulation Supply2,868,620

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply6,077,113

Circulation Rate0.2868%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.020029976139885,2024-08-02

Lowest Price0.48633364337968216,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainKINIC

