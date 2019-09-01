KAIA

Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn is the future, designed by Ground X.

NameKAIA

RankNo.102

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply6,028,630,508.33305

Max Supply

Total Supply6,028,630,527.404092

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4150242710323301,2024-12-02

Lowest Price0.09078462555226548,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainKLAY

IntroductionKakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn is the future, designed by Ground X.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

