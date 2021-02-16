JASMY

Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

NameJASMY

RankNo.81

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply49,444,999,677.16958

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9888%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.99431527,2021-02-16

Lowest Price0.002747024523852261,2022-12-29

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCreate a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

