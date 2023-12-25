GUI

Gui Inu is the top dog community token on Aptos, aimed at incentivizing and rewarding Inventive developments through community grants, fostering a culture of fun vibes, high engagement and camaraderie. A drive to integrate seamlessly across the Aptos ecosystem , supporting the growth of diverse use cases and ensuring continual revitalization within the ecosystem.

NameGUI

RankNo.1484

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply555,895,061,727

Max Supply777,777,777,776.9

Total Supply777,777,777,776.9

Circulation Rate0.7147%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000579846469264794,2023-12-25

Lowest Price0.000003384116674074,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainAPTOS

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

