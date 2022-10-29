GHUB

GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.

NameGHUB

RankNo.1951

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply103,408,321

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0861%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Lowest Price0.010262448531319931,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainKLAY

