FTT

FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

NameFTT

RankNo.146

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%4,01

Circulation Supply328.895.103,813207

Max Supply0

Total Supply328.895.103,813207

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High85.0168524,2021-09-09

Lowest Price0.7507604069941584,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
