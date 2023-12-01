FRC

SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FORCE tokens by walking, running, or cycling and use them to level up their SNKRZ. Additionally, users can compete with others on SNKRZ LAND that replicates a real map, raising their personal records and creating enjoyment in their workouts.

NameFRC

RankNo.7903

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply633,334

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2187811480677648,2023-12-01

Lowest Price0.000662078137006811,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FORCE tokens by walking, running, or cycling and use them to level up their SNKRZ. Additionally, users can compete with others on SNKRZ LAND that replicates a real map, raising their personal records and creating enjoyment in their workouts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.