EVR

A global permission-less, decentralised DePIN for ultra-flexible, ultra powerful dApps. Evernode dApps can be written in almost any language, deployed at almost any scale, read and write to disk and web, fetch off-chain data, perform complex computations, and generally perform like a normal App, but in a decentralised way. It is a new vision for ultra-flexible, ultra-powerful dApps.

NameEVR

RankNo.5084

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply72,253,440

Total Supply72,253,440

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6500941143257551,2024-03-20

Lowest Price0.0344550846845965,2024-08-29

Public BlockchainXAHAU

A global permission-less, decentralised DePIN for ultra-flexible, ultra powerful dApps. Evernode dApps can be written in almost any language, deployed at almost any scale, read and write to disk and web, fetch off-chain data, perform complex computations, and generally perform like a normal App, but in a decentralised way. It is a new vision for ultra-flexible, ultra-powerful dApps.

Sector

Social Media

