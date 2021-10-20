EVRY

Evrynet is an intelligent financial service platform that allows “Evryone” to be able to build financial products and services. As our first dApps, Evrynet is building a high-speed hybrid-DEX (Evry.Finance) and cross-chain bridge (EvryHub) to provide a next generation CeDeFi Interexchange for both traditional and digital world with Evrynet as the ecosystem's operating system

NameEVRY

RankNo.2852

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply40,389,133

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0403%

Issue Date2021-10-20 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6237858675687351,2021-10-27

Lowest Price0.001175738247995547,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainETH

