NameEURI

RankNo.571

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)22,26%

Circulation Supply42 221 605,55

Max Supply∞

Total Supply42 221 605,55

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1569833769227822,2025-04-21

Lowest Price1.018151620054694,2025-01-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEurite (EURI) is a 1:1 EUR-backed stablecoin regulated by the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the EEA.

Sector

