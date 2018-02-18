CTXC

Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.

NameCTXC

RankNo.844

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.78%

Circulation Supply229,832,833.73437503

Max Supply299,792,458

Total Supply299,792,458

Circulation Rate0.7666%

Issue Date2018-02-18 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.4102001190185547,2018-04-30

Lowest Price0.0341331368292,2020-03-16

Public BlockchainCTXC

