CSIX

Carbon is a free and open-source web browser developed by Carbon X Labs based on a custom fork of the Chromium web browser and its powerful Blink engine. Carbon is a privacy-focused browser, which automatically blocks online ads and website trackers by default.Carbon browser is fast, private and secure web browser for Android devices and soon for iOS, Mac OS, and PC.

NameCSIX

RankNo.1631

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.52%

Circulation Supply396,585,068

Max Supply0

Total Supply939,599,261.3839558

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.43147586530127835,2023-02-19

Lowest Price0.005658692773758993,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

