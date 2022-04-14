COM3

Comput3 is a Solana Based GPU infrastructure platform. It allows Apps, Agents, and teams access to any type of GPU and Opensource LLM model with just a Phantom login. Through an API key developers can use the GPU for inference, Image, Video, and Running Custom Models. The COM3 token is used to stake for GPU time, or access to inference. A GPU network and Marketplace is currently being built.

