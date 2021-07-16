CLV

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

NameCLV

RankNo.676

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply1,224,140,929

Max Supply

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.16773807,2021-08-31

Lowest Price0.018906799129423026,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

