BFIC

BFIC is a native coin built on layer 2 blockchain technology. BFICoin has a massive utility-driven ecosystem that currently comprises 20+ unique projects, featuring an NFT game, MetaVerse, Decentralized Exchange, Web 3.0 and Smartphone stake-mining solution.

NameBFIC

RankNo.1369

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply10,578,424

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5037%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued2.4 USDT

All-Time High44.5205627668438,2022-05-15

Lowest Price0.16099897458104975,2025-04-05

Public BlockchainBFIC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.