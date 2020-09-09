BEL

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

Name: BEL

RankNo.767

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.04%

Circulation Supply80,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date: 2020-09-09

The price at which the asset was first issued0.75 USDT

All-Time High10.0337760204,2020-09-15

Lowest Price0.22109862639902686,2022-05-12

Public Blockchain: ETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

