BCUT

AI-enabled Data Analytics & Forensics Protocol.

NameBCUT

RankNo.1060

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.31%

Circulation Supply495,823,046.005134

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5360013512625867,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.017502971743175506,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.