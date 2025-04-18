BANK

Lorenzo is an institutional-grade asset management platform that issues yield-bearing tokens backed by diverse underlying strategies, with two flagship products featuring BTC Liquid Staking Token stBTC powered by Babylon staking yields and wrapped BTC enzoBTC containing Lorenzo native yield and on-chain liquidity farming yields.

NameBANK

RankNo.736

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.66%

Circulation Supply425,250,000

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply425,250,000

Circulation Rate0.2025%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09177061454901096,2025-05-23

Lowest Price0.018389388782512995,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainBSC

