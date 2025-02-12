AVL

Avalon Labs is the world’s largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We’re building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We’re committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets.

NameAVL

RankNo.620

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.64%

Circulation Supply161,683,998

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply162,250,000.8

Circulation Rate0.1616%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4376502589895284,2025-02-12

Lowest Price0.19392439618728555,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAvalon Labs is the world’s largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We’re building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We’re committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AVL/USDT
Avalon
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AVL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AVL/USDT
Avalon
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AVL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...