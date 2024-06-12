ATH

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that revolutionizes the ownership, distribution, and utilization paradigms of enterprise-grade graphical processing units (GPUs). By moving away from traditional centralized models, Aethir has deployed a scalable and competitive framework for sharing distributed computational resources, catering to enterprise applications and clientele across various industries and regions.

NameATH

RankNo.121

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.50%

Circulation Supply9,084,674,961

Max Supply42,930,966,511.91401

Total Supply42,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2116%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6429335801913781,2024-06-12

Lowest Price0.024430599906132534,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

