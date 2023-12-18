ACE

ACE is the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game/social blockchain that will be housing Fusionist, a web3 AAA game.

NameACE

RankNo.601

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)42.10%

Circulation Supply62,464,307

Max Supply147,000,000

Total Supply146,307,870

Circulation Rate0.4249%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High17.948923927407268,2023-12-18

Lowest Price0.4264239671179304,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionACE is the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game/social blockchain that will be housing Fusionist, a web3 AAA game.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.