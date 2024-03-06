AAST

AAST is the native Token of Afriq Arbitrage System, a digital currency trading platform that uses high-frequency trading and algorithms to automatically buy cryptocurrencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to generate returns. Built on Binance Smart Chain, AAST is a digital store of value and a medium of exchange. The token serves as a payment gateway powering the daily Return on Investment of the numerous investors on the arbitrage arm of the ecosystem thereby advancing the frontiers of digital access and literacy among its vast community. Leveraging AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), AAST takes the global adoption of crypto currencies to a new level by providing holders the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property from AAS conglomerates without borders. Its primary goals are to establish a convenient, secure, fast, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies and to channel resources towards various charitable initiatives.

NameAAST

RankNo.4984

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.1872697207469383,2024-03-06

Lowest Price0.000807830115768365,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAAST is the native Token of Afriq Arbitrage System, a digital currency trading platform that uses high-frequency trading and algorithms to automatically buy cryptocurrencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to generate returns. Built on Binance Smart Chain, AAST is a digital store of value and a medium of exchange. The token serves as a payment gateway powering the daily Return on Investment of the numerous investors on the arbitrage arm of the ecosystem thereby advancing the frontiers of digital access and literacy among its vast community. Leveraging AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), AAST takes the global adoption of crypto currencies to a new level by providing holders the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property from AAS conglomerates without borders. Its primary goals are to establish a convenient, secure, fast, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies and to channel resources towards various charitable initiatives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.