Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.
ΌνομαZIL
ΚατάταξηNo.183
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,08
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας19.558.939.668,51144
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια21.000.000.000
Συνολικός Όγκος20.241.895.094,22144
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9313%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-01-25 00:00:00
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0,0081 USDT
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.25629331,2021-05-06
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00247720674605,2020-03-13
Δημόσιο BlockchainZIL
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
