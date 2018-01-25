ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

ΌνομαZIL

ΚατάταξηNo.183

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,08

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας19.558.939.668,51144

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια21.000.000.000

Συνολικός Όγκος20.241.895.094,22144

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9313%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-01-25 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0,0081 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.25629331,2021-05-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainZIL

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

