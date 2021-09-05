ZIG

ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.

ΌνομαZIG

ΚατάταξηNo.285

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.16%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,408,940,795.2396517

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,953,940,796

Συνολικός Όγκος2,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.721%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.2128548,2021-09-05

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

