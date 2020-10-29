WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

ΌνομαWOO

ΚατάταξηNo.260

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0,47%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1 913 169 824,037396

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος2 213 169 824,037396

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2020-10-29 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0,02 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0,2020-10-29

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

