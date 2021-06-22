WEMIX
WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).
ΌνομαWEMIX
ΚατάταξηNo.292
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.74%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας421,599,406.1177949
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια590,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος541,193,230.3652309
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.7145%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή24.677931297626813,2021-11-21
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.12754054,2021-06-22
Δημόσιο BlockchainWEMIX
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
