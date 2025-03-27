WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

ΌνομαWAL

ΚατάταξηNo.95

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0002%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)3.34%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,315,416,667

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια5,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος5,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.263%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.