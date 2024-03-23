TES
Titan Trading Platform is a pioneer all-inclusive and high-performance trading platform power by cutting-edge AI technology on Blast Chain with user-friendly interface, using the top-tier investment trading algorithm. Several innovative features including Terminal Trading, Arbitrage Trading have been explored and introduced, with plans to deploy DeFi, Smart Trade, Titan Cover & DAO, AI Trading Assistant, Social-Fi Marketplace, and DEX in the future.
ΌνομαTES
ΚατάταξηNo.2707
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.88%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας10,000,000
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος100,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή1.0001327546551544,2024-03-23
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.01007116959705365,2025-05-28
Δημόσιο BlockchainBLAST
ΕισαγωγήTitan Trading Platform is a pioneer all-inclusive and high-performance trading platform power by cutting-edge AI technology on Blast Chain with user-friendly interface, using the top-tier investment trading algorithm. Several innovative features including Terminal Trading, Arbitrage Trading have been explored and introduced, with plans to deploy DeFi, Smart Trade, Titan Cover & DAO, AI Trading Assistant, Social-Fi Marketplace, and DEX in the future.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.