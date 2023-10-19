SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
ΌνομαSUI
ΚατάταξηNo.11
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00
Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0035%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)28,97%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3 338 327 017,9116654
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10 000 000 000
Συνολικός Όγκος10 000 000 000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3338%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
