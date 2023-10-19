SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ΌνομαSUI

ΚατάταξηNo.13

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0029%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)16,66%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3 396 671 135,3644433

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10 000 000 000

Συνολικός Όγκος10 000 000 000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3396%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

