SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ΌνομαSUI

ΚατάταξηNo.11

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0034%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)34.20%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3,338,327,017.9116654

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3338%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI

ΕισαγωγήSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
SUI/EUR
SUI
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (SUI)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (EUR)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
SUI/EUR
SUI
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (SUI)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (EUR)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...