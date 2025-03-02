SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

ΌνομαSOSO

ΚατάταξηNo.502

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)3.19%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας115,133,243

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1151%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

