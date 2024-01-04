SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

ΌνομαSCPT

ΚατάταξηNo.2302

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,01

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας680.808.006,4350024

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1.000.000.000

Συνολικός Όγκος1.000.000.000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6808%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

