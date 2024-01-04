SCPT
With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.
ΌνομαSCPT
ΚατάταξηNo.2302
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,01
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας680.808.006,4350024
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1.000.000.000
Συνολικός Όγκος1.000.000.000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6808%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04
Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC
ΕισαγωγήWith television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.