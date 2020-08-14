SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

ΌνομαSAND

ΚατάταξηNo.96

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0002%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)2.50%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας2,538,289,190.2233224

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος3,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2020-08-14 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.02893886,2020-11-04

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

