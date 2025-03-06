ROAM
Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.
ΌνομαROAM
ΚατάταξηNo.534
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)7.22%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας294,885,720.042069
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος998,108,708.487103
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2948%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.40935268299243394,2025-03-06
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.11658351811502074,2025-03-12
Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL
