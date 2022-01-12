RIDE

holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real-time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride’s technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness.

ΌνομαRIDE

ΚατάταξηNo.1868

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.01%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας879,899,580

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος999,794,371

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8798%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή2.139262834933553,2022-01-12

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00099668949390602,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainEGLD

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

