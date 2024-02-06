RIB

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

ΌνομαRIB

ΚατάταξηNo.4966

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια300,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος295,510,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.1210085728693882,2024-02-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.004159623286186239,2024-08-06

Δημόσιο BlockchainMATIC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

